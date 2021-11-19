Scarlett Johansson is teaming up with Marvel Studios for a “top-secret” project

Scarlett Johansson is diving back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, this time as a producer. According to Deadline, Kevin Feige announced that Marvel and the Black Widow actor will be teaming up once again for a “top-secret project.”

During a speech at a tribute event where Johansson was being awarded the American Cinematheque Award, Feige congratulated the star while also spilling the beans. Feige noted that Johansson was the first actor in the studio to serve as an executive producer for a movie, pointing to Black Widow, where she contributed behind the camera as well as starring in the leading role. He teased that their next project won’t be Black Widow related but will see the actor take on the role of producer again.

In a video recording of the event, posted on Twitter by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter, Feige is seen praising Johansson’s “talent” and is excited about continuing to work with her. “We are already working with Scarlett on another, non-Black Widow related, top-secret Marvel Studios project,” Feige shared. “Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time. It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her calibre.”

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for,” Feige continued. “Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

Kevin Feige confirms from the stage another project with Scarlett. “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer. Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time.” pic.twitter.com/5dKQeR0Lr5 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

The announcement of the star’s collaboration with Marvel comes after the lawsuit that the actor filed against Disney in July 2021 over the alleged breach of contract regarding the distribution of Black Widow. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the two parties had reached a settlement, and there appears to be no bad blood at all.

Apart from her top-secret Marvel project, Johansson is set to produce the upcoming Disney movie, Tower of Terror. While we wait on more updates about her future collaboration with Kevin Feige, be sure to check our guide on Marvel Phase 4.