Scarlett Johansson to produce and star in Disney’s Tower of Terror movie

Disney’s thrilling theme park ride, The Tower of Terror, is getting its own movie with Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson reportedly buckled in to produce and star in it already. Based on the terrifying free-falling elevator attraction from its parks, Disney seems to be gunning for another box office success by staying close to home and sticking to what they know.

Straight off the excitement surrounding Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Black Widow, Collider broke the news of Disney and Johansson reportedly working together again yesterday. According to the publication, a Tower of Terror film is definitely in the works and will be produced by Johansson’s company These Pictures. Alongside the Oscar-nominated actor, more Disney alumni have been scouted for the film. Toy Story 4 director Josh Colley is confirmed to be working on its script, and high profile directors are already being considered for the production.

Disney is no stranger to making films based on its popular rides from its theme parks. The Pirates of the Caribbean was a global success, and the upcoming feature Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, is one of the company’s most anticipated films to hit the big screen this year. So it makes sense that Disney would turn to another one of its attractions for a new cinematic hit.

The Tower of Terror is a spooky ride, where guests go into an elevator that plummets out of the air suddenly at a terrifying height. It is famously thrilling and even has a Twilight Zone, Rod Serling-like narrator to get you into the spooky mood.

The ride was adapted into a film, which starred Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, in 1997. It is exciting to see what this new film has in store for the ride that differs from past entries. However, we will have to wait as plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

In the meantime, Black Widow opens theatrically July 7, 2021, and Jungle Cruise opens July 30, 2021, keeping all of us Disney fans sane as we wait for more updates.

