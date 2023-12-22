Ryan Reynolds pitched Disney a Deadpool and Bambi crossover movie

Ryan Reynolds on his original, audacious idea for a Deadpool short film crossover, which was too bold even for Disney.

Everyone knows that Marvel studio’s loves their crossovers, but what would happen if the animated world of Bambi met Deadpool? In a 2021 interview with IGN, Ryan Reynolds revealed he once pitched a Deadpool crossover film with the classic Disney movie, where the anti-hero fangirls over the most despicable character in cinematic history – the hunter who shot Bambi’s mom.

 

In promoting his action movie Free Guy, the world saw a short film of Reynolds as the famous anti-hero reacting to the movie’s trailer with Thor’s Korg (Taika Waititi). But apparently, this wasn’t Reynolds first idea for a short film cross over. The actor’s initial pitch to the studio followed Deadpool interrogating the hunter who shot Bambi’s mother – also known as the character responsible for giving us one of the most traumatic Disney moments of all time.

“I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi’s mom,” Reynolds said. “But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He’s not interrogating — he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney… and of course, Disney was like, ‘well, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen.'”

Disney’s decision to reject the idea makes sense as it probably wouldn’t be the most marketable way to introduce Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

