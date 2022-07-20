Ryan Gosling is waiting for Marvel to make him Captain Canada

The rumour mill is picking up speed around Ryan Gosling joining the MCU, and the actor has earmarked another MCU character he would like to play. Just last week, Gosling quashed rumours that he was speaking to Marvel bosses about taking on the role of Nova, before announcing that he would love to play Ghost Rider, and now he’s pinpointed Captain Canada as the hero he would like to portray.

Gosling has recently worked with the Russo Brothers, who are renowned for their work on Marvel movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, so it’s rather fitting that the actor is being linked with a potential role in the comic book world now. His collaboration with the director siblings, The Gray Man, is arriving on the streaming service Netflix on July 22.

In an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz recently, Gosling debunked the Nova rumours, but did admit he would be open to starring in an MCU movie one day. While Ghost Rider was the talk of the town last week, Gosling now has his sights set on a more patriotic role.

In reference to the Nova speculation, Gosling said, “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do [one of these movies]. It’s just, what’s the one? I was waiting for the Captain Canada call.”

While we know Nova will show up at some point in the MCU, and the likelihood of Ghost Rider being incorporated into the universe is fairly high too, the idea of Captain Canada popping up at any point is far less likely.

The Canadian counterpart to Captain America is a pretty obscure comic book character, even for Marvel’s standards. The studio has of course seen success in bringing lesser-known characters to life in the past, with the Guardians of the Galaxy proving to be hugely popular.

Whatever happens, it can only be a matter of time before Gosling joins the Marvel machine. We’re unlikely to see the actor in any of MCU Phase 4, but you never know what surprises the MCU has in store for us.