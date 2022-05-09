Patrick Stewart was scared of Professor X’s chair in Doctor Strange 2

Warning, spoilers ahead! The Marvel Cinematic Universe has fully dived into the multiverse following the release of the recent action movie Doctor Strange 2 – which was packed with cameos, easter eggs, and variants of beloved Marvel characters. One of these mentioned variants happens to be Patrick Stewart as Professor X, sporting an all-new, and in the actor’s words, a”monster” of a hoverchair.

Patrick Stewart first appeared as Professor X in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies back in 2000. However, fans recently got to see the star reprise the role of everyon’e favourite X-Men character in Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where he plays a variant of Professor X . This new version of Xavier comes complete with his iconic yellow wheelchair. Speaking with Variety at the world premiere of Doctor Strange 2, the star shared how his new ride scared him compared to his old Professor X chair from the 2000s movies.

“It was very unlike the Porsche that I was driving in the films. That was a very fast, very manipulative wheelchair. And when I first saw the monster that I was going to be driving in this one, I was dismayed,” Stewart explained.

“But it was fine. It worked very well. I had to bring it to a stop before a flight of stairs. That was my only concern, was that I would somehow get out of control and go all the way down the stairs in this thing!” the actor continued. “But it was a very, very different world from the X-Men movies, with references here and there, of course. But I was very, very happy.”

While Professor X did technically meet his end thanks to Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2, seeing Patrick in the hoverchair was a sight to behold. It also hints toward more X-Men content potentially coming our way soon.

However, it is unclear whether Stewart will come back as a Professor X variant or even if potentially James McAvoy, who played the character in X-Men First Class, will be returning into the MCU fold. We will keep you posted on any updates.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theatres now. For more marvel content, check out our guide explaining Phase 4.