Oscar Isaac teases more Moon Knight is coming in MCU

If you enjoyed Oscar Isaac’s turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, you’re in luck, because the actor just dropped a hint that his MCU character is coming back for more.

Isaac, who has appeared in huge science fiction movies like Dune and the Star Wars franchise, made the jump to the Marvel machine for the Moon Knight TV series early in 2022. His portrayal of Steven Grant, Marc Spector, and the titular hero of the Marvel series became hugely popular with fans, who are eager for more.

Now, in an appearance at New York Comic-Con, Isaac has teased we could be seeing Moon Knight again in Marvel’s Phase 5 or beyond.

When asked about the prospect of a Moon Knight season 2, Isaac replied: “Are you looking at a season 2? All I can say is, it’s not the last we’ve heard of… the system that is Moon Knight.”

After the success of the first season of Moon Knight, it was inevitable that we would see Oscar Isaac don the iconic white cloak once again. Whether that be another episodic instalment on the streaming service Disney Plus or an appearance in a Marvel movie remains to be seen.

Isaac’s comments there certainly leave it fairly ambiguous as to what the next step will be. With such a big name actor and an incredibly popular character, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Moon Knight at least get some cameo time in a superhero movie at some point.

