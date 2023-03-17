Secret Invasion will reportedly feature Nick Fury’s secret wife

According to reports (via The Direct), the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series Secret Invasion will reveal Nick Fury’s secret wife. She will be played by Charlayne Woodard, who previously co-starred with Samuel L. Jackson in M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable and Glass. She is mostly known for TV series, including POSE and Mayfair Witches.

Woodard will be playing Agent Priscilla Fury, and is reportedly a SWORD agent. SWORD featured in WandaVision, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Darcy (Kat Dennings), and Jimmy (Randall Park) worked for them. They monitor sentient weapons, and Wanda is considered one due to her vast powers.

The fact that Secret Invasion will feature Fury’s wife suggests that the series will give us the most in-depth look so far at the character who has been around since the first Marvel movie in 2008. Fury has made vague references to having a wife before, but it was never clear if this was supposed to be taken a face value.

The MCU has a history with surprise spouses – everyone remembers Hawkeye suddenly having a whole family in Avengers: Age of Ultron. For the rest of the Avengers – there have been hesitant attempts at romance for some of them. Cap and Sharon, for example, before he was finally reunited with his first love Peggy in Endgame. Natalie Portman’s Jane famously made a triumphant return in Thor: Love and Thunder. And there was the somewhat misjudged attempt to make Black Widow and Hulk a thing.

Wanda and Vision ended up being one of the best love stories in the MCU. There’s also been T’Challa and Nakia, who were revealed to have had a secret son in Black Panther 2. Other popular Marvel couples include; Peter Parker and MJ, Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, and Peter Quill and Gamora.

Agent Priscilla Fury can briefly be seen in the Secret Invasion trailer (above). The series is supposed to begin in Spring 2023, but we’re now in March and there’s still no release date.

While we wait, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5.