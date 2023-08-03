The new Deadpool 3 villain is, admittedly, “not a Marvel person”

Emma Corrin is preparing to hang up Princess Diana’s handbags and taking on their first villainous role – something they’re looking forward to – and their first ever blockbuster. And it’s in a MCU movie no less, as they’re playing one of the main villains in Deadpool 3. Coming from period drama movies such as My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Corrin doesn’t have much experience with the world of comic books or superhero movies.

Corrin told Empire magazine; “Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Corrin says; “I feel really excited to play a villain. I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.” We’re looking forward to the Deadpool 3 release date – not least to see Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s comics-accurate yellow jumpsuit – but are aware that it could well be pushed in light of the current strikes.

Corrin’s most high-profile role to date has been as the young Princess Diana in The Crown (before Elizabeth Debicki took over the role), and that’s about as far away from a Marvel villain as you can imagine.

While we wait for more news on Deadpool 3, check out our guides to the best MCU characters, all of the MCU movies ranked, and all of the MCU’s upcoming movies.