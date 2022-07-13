Ms Marvel X-Men reference wasn’t always part of the MCU series

Just when we thought Ms Marvel was done with all the revelations for one day, they went and dropped a hell of a bomb in the closing moments of the TV series. If you haven’t seen the Ms Marvel episode 6 yet, be warned because there are spoilers ahead concerning the Ms Marvel ending.

In an interview on the official Marvel website, Bisha K Ali revealed all about the lead up to the top-secret moment. “Oh my god, best day of my life!” she said. “It wasn’t from the beginning [of the show]. With Marvel, something’s always a moving piece, and we’re trying to solve this question of, ‘If any of [Kamala’s family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?’ The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no.”

It was from there that the decision was made to make Kamala a mutant — as in, like the X-Men mutants — as it “fit into the logic of the wider MCU.” Only a select few knew about the final plot twist. In an interview on the Marvel site, Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala, recalls “immediately freaking out” when she found out after being sent a draft of the final episode.

“I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps,” she said. “I was like, ‘Are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honoured!’ I was, like, yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy.”

Matt Linz, who plays Kamala’s friend Bruno, is the one who breaks the news to her — and he told Marvel.com that while they were filming the scene, the excitement of everyone around them was palpable.

“I remember…you could just hear in the background [the crew] all screaming and the excitement and joy that they had was really, really funny,” he said. “It’s a very big moment. I was just blessed and lucky enough to be able to share that with Iman and everybody else.”

And yes, you heard that song right. All episodes of Ms Marvel are now available to stream on Disney Plus.