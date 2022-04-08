GQ says Logan is the most stylish Marvel character, but it’s wrong

GQ has analysed the fashion sensibilities of characters from across the MCU and X-Men movies to see who’s got the keenest eye for a good fit. The outlet has rated Hugh Jackman in thriller movie Logan the highest, but we respectfully disagree.

First, let’s go through the other entries. Mile Morales, of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its prequel fame, is in second place with his choice of Jordans with swish jackets. In third is Eric Bana’s Bruce Banner from 2003’s Hulk, which, sure, but it’s a bit unremarkable. Xu Wenwu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes fourth, which is much more understandable, and then you’ve got Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – no arguments here.

Wesly Snipes as Blade is next, and those leather pants speak for themselves. Then we’ve another slightly odd choice: Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in Venom. His shirts do look good, but top ten good? Not convinced. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark are towards the bottom, which feels harsh. Then Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. His cape, though!

Now look, everything is subjective here, and GQ has put solid reasoning forth on all counts. But we really must insist that Miles Morales take the top spot because you just can’t deny the appeal of some nice Jordans, comfy jeans, and a well-chosen top.

Plus, Miles Morales has a certain likeability to him that Wolverine just lacks. It’s probably because he seems like you could actually have a conversation with him, and not a one-sided talk where he either growls at you or mopes about Jean Grey.

Miles Morales is back on the big screen for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) on October 7, 2022.