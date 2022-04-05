Jared Leto went method on Morbius, and it sounds really annoying

Actors going the extra mile to become their characters is not a new phenomenon in Hollywood. However, it can be pretty annoying when method acting ties into bathroom breaks. In a recent interview with UPROXX, Daniel Espinosa – the director of the horror movie Morbius – revealed that Jared Leto insisted on using crutches to travel to the restroom during breaks.

In the superhero movie Morbius, Leto plays the part of Michael Morbius, a genius suffering from a disease who, in his efforts to get healthy, ends up injecting himself with bat blood – granting him vampiric powers and monstrous urgers. The actor reportedly used crutches in between takes to stay in character, resulting in lengthy and inconvenient bathroom breaks on set. The star’s “dedication” was said to be so disruptive that the crew of the action movie eventually convinced him to use a wheelchair just to speed up his ‘process’.

When asked if all these bathroom method acting antics were true, Espinosa confirmed Leto’s actions before elaborating on why the actor committed to such an annoying ritual every time he needed the bathroom.

“Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed, because he’s been having this pain his whole life,” the filmmaker explained. “Even though, as he’s alive and strong, it has to be a difference.”

Over the years, Leto has developed a reputation surrounding his method acting efforts. In the past, the actor wore customed contacts during the science fiction movie Blade Runner 2049, which actually blinded the star while filming. He also allegedly sent disturbing items to his co-stars while playing the Joker in the DCEU film Suicide Squad. However, despite Leto’s notoriety, Espinosa went on to clarify that his method acting wasn’t uncommon in the industry.

“If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business,” he said. “Because what’s different is what makes them tick. It’s very hard to be able to say, ‘I can take this part away, and I will still get the same stuff from him.’ I don’t do that. I’m more to see like, ‘Hey, if you’re doing this, we have to do this.'”

