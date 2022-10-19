Mephisto might actually be joining the MCU in Ironheart

It may be time to update your multiverse log, everyone because a new face is rumoured to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, a source close to the production of the Marvel series Ironheart has disclosed that Sacha Baron Cohen – best known for his work on the Borat comedy movies – is said to be cast as the Marvel villain Mephisto in the upcoming show.

While reps for Marvel and Cohen have refused to comment on this speculation, rumours have continued to fly as the star has been spotted at the Marvel facilities located at UK’s Pinewood Studios. However, given the scale and history of the character, we can understand why the Marvel Police is holding onto some level of secrecy.

For those who may not know, Mephisto is a demon that was first introduced into the Marvel comic scene in 1968. He is largely known as one of the best big baddies to ever grace Marvel and is depicted regularly fighting Doctor Strange and other notable superheroes in the IP. With this in mind, it seems that Mephisto will have a larger part to play in the MCU, meaning that Cohen may appear in other future projects.

Ironheart follows the character of child genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). If Cohen is indeed cast in the sci-fi series, he will join Thorne as well as a cast that includes the likes of Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Shakira Barrera, Regan Aliyah, Zoe Terakes, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Besides his protentional Marvel gig, Cohen is busy filming the TV series Disclaimer and is signed onto the adventure movie Mandrake the Magician. While we wait for his official casting announcement, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.

Ironheart will debut in the franchise a bit before then, in Black Panther 2, in theatres November 11, 2022.