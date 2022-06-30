Mark Ruffalo “can’t help” MCU spoilers, jokes Chris Evans

Some MCU actors are very hard at keeping schtum. Benedict Cumberbatch played a blinder for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Chris Hemsworth’s given away next to nothing on Thor: Love and Thunder. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are less leak-proof, and Chris Evans is happy to revel in their mistakes.

The topic of spoilers came up on a Disney D23 podcast with Evans. Being in so many Marvel movies, he’s well capable of holding onto a secret, and he held his co-stars feet to the fire for being a little too impulsive. “You know, you almost get used to just knowing to say less, to just not answer questions, and keep it short and sweet,” he says. “I think Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland had a much harder time keeping the secrets than I did – [Ruffalo] can’t help it, yeah, him and Tom.”

As Evans puts it, it’s always whatever the latest project is that’s the hardest. When you’re one of the bigger stars, there’s always something coming up that you can’t or shouldn’t reveal. “I’m off that train now, so I luckily don’t have to keep anymore secrets,” he states.

The last Marvel instalment Evans featured in was Avengers Endgame, in 2019. His character, Steve Rogers, was written out at the end, relieving him of worrying about the machinations of the franchise.

Tom Holland just headlined Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ruffalo made a brief appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with a main role in She-Hulk coming up. They’re still regulars, and that means that every press circuit, we’re all just waiting for them to let something slip.

Though, maybe they’ve finally learned their lesson from the Marvel police. In any case, you can head Evans in new Pixar movie Lightyear, out now.