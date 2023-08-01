How many episodes will Loki season 2 have? When the Disney Plus Marvel series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston came to an end in July 2021, MCU fans were given the surprise treat at the end of the finale. A rubber stamp on Loki Laufeyson’s file proclaimed: Loki Will Return in Season 2. We’ve been hyped ever since, and it’s been a long old wait, and we now know that Loki season 2 will finally arrive in October 2023. But how many episodes will Loki season 2 have?

It’s a good job that the Loki season 2 release date will soon be upon us, because the first season of the Marvel series ended on a particularly tense cliffhanger. Loki returned to what he thought was the safety of the TVA and his friend Mobius (Owen Wilson), only to discover that Mobius didn’t recognize him. Even worse than that – there were giant statues of ‘He Who Remains’ (Jonathan Majors) in the TVA.

Loki season 2 will surely have a lot of ground to cover, and the trailer definitely seemed action-packed. So – how many episodes will Loki season 2 have?

How many episodes will Loki season 2 have?

Loki season 2 will have six episodes, the same as season 1. The episodes will air weekly, with the first on October 6, 2023 and the finale on November 10, 2023.

From the trailer, we know that Loki is being pulled through time – a painful looking process known as timeslipping. Most of the main cast appear to be slipping through time as well, including Mobius, Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku).

At one point, they visit the World’s Fair in Chicago, which took place at Midway Plaisance in 1893. Kang’s variant Victor Timely is performing, possibly as a magician, at the fair. His act involves electricity, and he is perhaps fulfilling the role of Nikola Tesla – who performed his ‘City of Light’ at the World’s Fair (leading to it being dubbed The White City). Tesla was famously played by David Bowie in the Christopher Nolan movie The Prestige.

Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) can be seen a various points in the trailer, but not in the Chicago World’s Fair section – which seems like it could be from episode 6 (the finale), as it involves many of the main characters and appears to involve a confrontation with He Who Remains. Sylvie can be seen working in a McDonalds at one point.

Other characters featured in the trailer are new for season 2 – Brad Wolfe AKA Zaniac (Rafael Casal) and OB (Ke Huay Quan). There is speculation that Quan’s character is called Ouroboros, the snake who eats itself. This name goes well with Mobius (as in Mobius strip). We don’t yet know what the episode titles will be, but as you can tell – we’ve spotted plenty of Loki season 2 trailer Easter Eggs.

While we wait for season 2, check out our guide to the other best Marvel villains and our guide to every Loki variant explained. You may also need Kang the Conqueror explained – as he’s the villain who goes by many different names. We’re sure you’ll agree that one of the best things about Loki season 1 was the music, so check out our interview with Natalie Holt.