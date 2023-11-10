Does Loki season 2 episode 6 have a post-credit scene?

As you prepare to catch up with the end of the God of Mischief’s time-traveling adventure, you’re going to want to know if the Loki finale has an end-credits scene. Or, you will if you’re anything like us.

That’s partly because the MCU has become infamous for its Easter egg-packed final moments as the credits role, and partly because Loki sesaon 2 has been inconsistent when it comes to them. Some episodes of this Marvel series don’t have one, but some do: go figure!

Does the Loki season 2 finale have an end-credits scene?

There is no post-credits scene tagged onto the end of the Loki season 2 finale. Once the credits start to roll, it’s over for good.

That’s right: no setup for an upcoming Marvel movie, no character tease, and no hint at if there’ll be a Loki season 3. We’re just as shocked as you are!

The irony is that if any Marvel project ever deserved a post-credit sting, it was this one. We guessed that we’d get to see another Kang-related scene, like at the end of Ant-Man 3. But we can’t always be right (though we mostly are).

In place of a post-credits scene, why not read our guide to the Loki season 2 ending explained, and learn about if Loki has become the new He Who Remains. Or, see our thoughts on the best way to watch the Marvel movies in order, before checking out our list of the best Marvel characters.