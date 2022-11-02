Kit Harington doesn’t know if his MCU character will return

When Eternals was released in 2021, the Celestials weren’t the only characters introduced into MCU Phase 4 — Dane Whitman, who might be better known by his alias Black Knight, also played a pivotal role in the Marvel movie, with Kit Harington undertaking the role.

The Eternals ending and post-credit scene hinted at more stories to come for Whitman, with the character coming across the Ebony Blade for the first time, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harington shared what it was like to film that all-important post-credit scene.

“It was really exciting shooting that scene,” he said. “That post-credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film’s finished. So to see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting.” However, in terms of what his continuation in the MCU may look like, Harington admitted he was unsure. “I don’t know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don’t know what they are,” he said.

However, something Harington did know from the outset is that there were plans to make his character the Black Knight.

“I kind of knew that that might be a possibility,” he added. “I wasn’t that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone’s boyfriend. I knew of some future possibilities, so that’s always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don’t really know. You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, ‘Oh, that looks quite fun.’ But it’s up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don’t know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are.”

