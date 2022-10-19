She-Hulk director wants Hulk family movie in the MCU

While the Hulk is one of the most popular and recognisable Marvel characters – who everyone was familiar with even if they hadn’t heard of Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor – he hasn’t had the greatest success when it comes to movies. There was the 2003 effort starring Eric Bana, then the 2008 version starring Edward Norton. Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk become a beloved member of the Avengers, he never got his own standalone MCU movies.
With the success of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, and the introduction of further Hulk family members including his son, it looks as though we may be getting a Hulk-centric movie in the MCU in the future. People are speculating that the film will be World War Hulk, or something similar.
She-Hulk executive producer Kat Coiro said she’d be 100% on board with a Hulk movie in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com following the She-Hulk finale. “I mean, I said this in the beginning, and I still stand by this — one of my favorite things about the whole series is the chemistry between Tatiana and Mark, and their kind of sibling, big brother/little sister dynamic. And I think bringing that to the big screen would be a no brainer.”
Mark Ruffalo told Variety in August that; “There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn’t ever fully been answered. I think maybe we’ve given four sentences to that time period since then. It’s really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story.”