She-Hulk director wants Hulk family movie in the MCU

While the Hulk is one of the most popular and recognisable Marvel characters – who everyone was familiar with even if they hadn’t heard of Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor – he hasn’t had the greatest success when it comes to movies. There was the 2003 effort starring Eric Bana, then the 2008 version starring Edward Norton. Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk become a beloved member of the Avengers, he never got his own standalone MCU movies.

With the success of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, and the introduction of further Hulk family members including his son, it looks as though we may be getting a Hulk-centric movie in the MCU in the future. People are speculating that the film will be World War Hulk, or something similar.

She-Hulk executive producer Kat Coiro said she’d be 100% on board with a Hulk movie in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com following the She-Hulk finale. “I mean, I said this in the beginning, and I still stand by this — one of my favorite things about the whole series is the chemistry between Tatiana and Mark, and their kind of sibling, big brother/little sister dynamic. And I think bringing that to the big screen would be a no brainer.”

Mark Ruffalo told Variety in August that; “There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn’t ever fully been answered. I think maybe we’ve given four sentences to that time period since then. It’s really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story.”

“I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other,” he added. “That’s really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line.”