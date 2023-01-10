Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine inspired Teen Wolf star to go “all in”

Teen Wolf started life as an 80s movie – then became a fantasy series between 2011-2017 – and is now becoming a movie again. Teen Wolf: The Movie is set for release on January 26 on Paramount Plus. The main cast-members from the series are set to return in the new movie, including Tyler Hoechlin, Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Shelley Hennig. And Dylan Sprayberry, who plays werewolf Liam, has been taking tips from a wolfy legend – Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman will always be associated with the role of Wolverine. And six years since he was killed off in 2017’s Logan, he is set to return to the role in Deadpool 3. Speaking to SFX magazine (via CBR.com), Sprayberry said; “I’ve listened to a lot of Hugh Jackman interviews. Especially being somebody who is playing half-animal/half-human, Hugh’s example of the way he took Wolverine and brought him to life was a big inspiration for me.”

Sprayberry continued; “Seeing the behind-the-scenes of all that stuff with him [Jackman] on set and doing the ADR, it really let me know you have to go all-in. Every time you fight, you are doing the roar. Every time you’re roaring, it’s a real roar. You’re not faking it. I don’t care if you lose your voice. I don’t care if you can’t talk the next day. You’re going for it!”

The official synopsis for Teen Wolf: The Movie reads as follows; “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall [Posey], no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie will be hoping to join the list of the best werewolf movies when it comes to Paramount Plus on January 26.