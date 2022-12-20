Hugh Jackman teases Deadpool 3 is a time travel movie

When it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, after he got an emotional swan song in 2017’s Logan, it was obvious that this could only happen through some typical Marvel shenanigans. Ever since the MCU brought time travel into the universe in a major way with Endgame’s time heist and was further explored in the Disney Plus Marvel series Loki – nothing has been off the table. Multiverses are another concept that the MCU is also now fully committed to – in Doctor Strange 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more.

In a recent interview, Hugh Jackman has given some further hints that time travel will definitely be involved. There is also a rumour that Owen Wilson’s Mobius – an agent from the Time Variant Authority in the Marvel series Loki – has a major role in Deadpool 3, which makes a lot of sense.

Speaking on radio station Sirius XM, Jackman said; “We made Logan and I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines now, we can go back, because, you know, it’s ‘science.’ And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans too.”

Jackman said that the mismatched double-act of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and his Wolverine is what really appeals to him; “If I’m really honest, I’d announced Logan was my last and then I went to see the Deadpool movie and I was 20 minutes in and I was like, ‘Curses!’ All I could see that whole movies was – first of all I loved the movie – but all I could see was Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours. And I was like ‘This is something I haven’t done with the character. That’s the kind of dynamic we haven’t had before.'”

Reynolds and Jackman have had a long-running friendship/feud, ever since Deadpool had a supporting role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – all the way back in 2009. It’s clear that they’ve been chomping at the bit to work together, and they’ve now decided the time is right.

While we wait for more news on Deadpool 3, check out our guide to the whole of Marvel Phase 5 – where there will be plenty of wibbly wobbly timey-wimey stuff.