Hugh Jackman has an intense workout regime to become Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, and we all know what that means – he needs to get into fighting shape. He’s just come off a Broadway show, so his stamina is already good, but he needs to build muscle and add more packs to his six pack and all that jazz. Fear not, Jackman has been keeping us abreast of his training journey with videos posted on special media.

The latest one features Jackman planking with a large weight on his back, but also doing kind of horizontal pull-ups while parallel to the ground. Now aged 54, Jackman was only just past 30 when he first played Logan, better known as Wolverine. He last played him in 2017’s Logan directed by James Mangold. This was supposed to be the character’s swan song, but the magic of different timelines and multiverses means that anyone can come back!

Disney acquiring Fox has led to Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four being able to come into the MCU. Because of this, we got cameos such as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and John Krasinski’s Reed Richards in Doctor Strange 2.

Nothing is yet known about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than it potentially involving time-travel. Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius of the Time Variance Authority in Loki is rumoured to be among the cast, but nothing has been confirmed. Ryan Reynolds and his good buddy Jackman have promised that it won’t retcon anything that happened in Logan when Wolverine returns in Deadpool 3.

Reynolds has been working with sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin on the script, which is promised to be as R-rated as ever. Reynolds frequently collaborator Shawn Levy is directing. Rob Delaney’s character Peter is also expected to return.

