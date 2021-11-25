Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner explains why he’s only seen Avengers: Endgame once

Hawkeye‘s Jeremy Renner has been speaking to BBC Radio 1 about how the experience of watching Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame with his fellow cast-members was so emotional, he’ll never be able to watch it again.

We regret to remind you that Endgame saw emotional farewells for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), who sacrificed himself for humanity and Captain America (Chris Evans), who sailed off into the sunset with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in a different timeline. And Hawkeye (Renner himself) had to witness the death of his closest friend among the Avengers, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Renner says; “I saw it at the premiere, but that was just something to celebrate for all of us. We were all laughing and weeping and it was a lot. I’ll never watch that again. It was a difficult experience. We were all just a sobbing mess and we’re laughing.”

He concluded; “It’s amazing, we were like audience members and that was awesome to experience. I mean, that was a lovely, beautiful experience to share.”

Renner is currently to be found on the small screen, starring in Hawkeye on Disney Plus. And while the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Simu Liu and Florence Pugh look as though they’re being lined up to carry the MCU forward, Renner is not planning on going anywhere. He wants to continue playing the character until “the damn costume doesn’t fit.”

If you’re wondering where the Hawkeye series could be going, it is potentially going to tell one of the best stories in the Marvel’s comics. There are also plenty of Easter Eggs to look forward to, with Rogers: The Musical and even an Iron Man reference in the first episode.

One thing’s for sure though, Renner is not going be found slumped in front of his telly with a tub of ice cream, weeping over Endgame anytime soon.