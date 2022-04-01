Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter teases new announcement

After months, if not years of radio silence, the Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account has suddenly sprung into life with a little teaser, indicating that an announcement is coming on Monday. However, before MCU movie fans get too excited that this is about Guardians 3 or even Thor 4, it’s most likely related to the new Guardians ride at Disney World in Florida.

There is already a popular Guardians ride at Disney’s California Adventure, but the one at Epcot in Florida looks to be quite different. There will still be a story element, but it’s more of rollercoaster than the one in LA, which is a vertical drop ride. Called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it will have vehicles that will be able to rotate 360 degrees and do a reverse launch – a first for Walt Disney World.

Those in the know are speculating that the ride is likely to open on Memorial Day Weekend, which is around 27-30 May 2022. Cosmic Rewind will feature a “stand-alone” Guardians of the Galaxy story, inside the largest show building on Walt Disney World property.

The attraction will feature digital media and the James Gunn-directed series’ signature soundtrack of pop-rock hits, in the hope of trying to replicate the same energy and excitement from the films.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 reportedly began shooting in November 2021 and was still continuing to shoot in January and February of this year. It is scheduled for release in May 2023. We don’t know much about it yet, other than the fact that Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock. Chukwudi Iwuji, who was in Peacemaker, has also been cast as an “extremely powerful” character, but we don’t yet know who.

