Eternals director cast Patton Oswalt and Harry Styles as a “package deal”

Acclaimed director Chloé Zhao, has shared that her decision to bring Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt into the Eternals post-credit scene was a long formed “package deal” between herself and Kevin Feige. According to Deadline, Zhao pitched the casting for Eros and Pip the Troll to Marvel “a while back”, after keeping tabs on the actors’ careers. Warning spoilers ahead.

At the end of Eternals, we see the group of immortals go their separate ways with half the gang staying on earth while the rest venture into space to find other Eternals. However, the Eternals on Earth get kidnapped by the Celestial Arishem. In the film’s post-credits scene we see Pip the Troll appear on the spaceship of the Eternals and introduce Eros (Harry Styles) – Thanos’ brother – who agrees to help the crew save their friends.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao explained. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll [voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals] and Eros to Kevin a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

“And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” the director continued. “After meeting him I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Although Marvel has previously said an Eternals 2 isn’t a priority for the studio, there is plenty of material for another entry. Harry Styles’ MCU debut, Pip the Troll’s introduction and the ending of Eternals itself hints that Eros and Celestials will definitely be explored in future films.

Eternals is currently out in cinemas now. For more Marvel release dates here is our guide to Marvel Phase 4.