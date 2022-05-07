Doctor Strange 2: every universe we visit in Multiverse of Madness

What universes are in Doctor Strange 2? The action movie isn’t called Multiverse of Madness for nothing, with several alternate realities introduced to the MCU. Some are fleeting visits, but others leave a lasting impression.

In the fantasy movie directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must protect multiverse traveller America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). See, America’s powers mean you can to any other timeline, including one where someone you lovewho died might still be alive – appealing, right? There are several Doctor Strange 2 universes featured in the desperate battle to save our collective existence.

Only a few get any real-time on-screen, but the rest are notable, mostly for how bizarre they are. Seriously, at one point everything becomes paint, like someone’s splashing colours around, it’s wild. We’ve compiled all of them, with some information on what we know about them from the film, and the Marvel comics. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness emphasises the multiverse and the madness, but we’ve got answers for all of it.

The Space Between Worlds

This isn’t technically a universe, but it’s the first place we see in Doctor Strange 2, and it’s treated as its own realm. The Space Between Worlds is the stitching that lies between the infinite disparate timelines of the multiverse.

Beautiful colours cascade into each other as physics lose all meaning in this bizarre place. Doorways can open into it, and winding pathways exist for anyone brave enough to venture through.

Earth-616

Long-held in the comics as the standard Marvel universe, now confirmed to be where the MCU is taking place. The naming convention is introduced through another universe where inter-dimensional travel is more commonplace.

This is the timeline we’ve followed since 2008’s Iron Man, with all the heroes and villains that we’re so familiar with mostly live. However, that might be for too much longer, with what’s currently happening in the franchise.

Robot universe

This is one we only get a tiny snippet of when Doctor Strange and America Chavez take a quick jump through the multiverse to escape Wanda. The entire world seems to be one giant machine, with little drones flying around – neat!

Water universe

Strange and America spend a brief few seconds underwater, in a universe that’s either covered in oceans, or the landmass is a different shape. We prefer the former theory, and choose to believe it’s actually Waterworld.

Dinosaur universe

What if that asteroid never killed the dinosaurs? That’s probably the hypothetical at the core of this universe that Strange and America float through, with a gnarly T-Rex in the background, looking straight out of Jurassic World.

Cube universe

Everything goes a little bit Minecraft in this bizarre timeline where everything is composed of tiny cubes. A visual from this was in the trailer, and in motion, it makes for quite the spectacle.

BEE UNIVERSE

An entire world populated by human-sized bees, in massive beehives, probably with some huge abomination for a queen. Terrifying, but makes for a great visual when Strange and America pass through on their multiversal pratfall.

Paint universe

Carrying on with the body horror of becoming cubes, the paint universe has everyone as sentient piles of coloured liquid. It’s wild, and doesn’t look entirely habitable. That said, America does point out that it’s really just hard to eat there, so maybe it’s good for short visits?

Earth-838

This is the timeline where Doctor Strange meets Marvel’s Illuminati, and learns that in alternate realities, he’s been tempted by dark magic and done some heinous things. It’s a futuristic world, where red means go, and holographic technology is much more commonplace.

Wanda appears to live quietly with her sons here, as well, until she’s possessed by Earth-616 Wanda via dream walking. Thanos still visited but was thwarted in a much different fashion than what occurred in Avengers: Endgame.

America Chavez’s home universe

We don’t actually visit this one, just see it in a hologram. Alas, America Chavez’s memories reveal she used to live on a beautiful world with her two mothers. Her uncontrollable powers open a power that sucks them into a universe unknown, leaving her all alone.

Incursion universe

Towards the end of Doctor Strange 2, we end up in a timeline where a full-on incursion took place, taking out all human life on the planet. The world is grey and lifeless, save some odd, red beams of light floating around. Certain objects are stuck floating midair, giving an eerie vibe. A solitary Doctor Strange waits in the Sanctum Sanctorum, having done irreparable damage to his world.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theatres now.