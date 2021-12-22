Doctor Strange 2 teaser shatters the MCU multiverse

The first Doctor Strange 2 teaser has arrived, and it shows a multiverse in disarray. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange is dealing with a Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s been completely fractured, and now he has to put it back together.

The footage contains glimpses of some alternate realities, like one where Dr Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) gets married to someone else. Out of his depth, Strange goes to one of the few people that can help, Wanda Maximoff, who’s been living the quiet life since the ending of Disney Plus TV series WandaVision. Unfortunately for him, she doesn’t turn out to be the ally he’s hoping for.

Karl Mordo, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, makes his return to the franchise, obviously unhappy with the mess Strange has made. However, neither Karl nor Wanda are who Stephen needs to be most worried about – his evil self from What If…? appears to be one of the antagonists. Truly no better match for Strange than himself, which means a whole lot of mess for everyone else.

The teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the post-credits scenes for No Way Home. Now that it’s been out a week, Marvel Studios clearly decided it’s time everyone got a look.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi, from script by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. Aside from the above, nobody else surprising is involved in the cast just yet. We don’t get a synopsis either, just the ominous quote from No Way Home: “The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

A poster was also released, teasing multiple versions of Wanda and Stephen:

The first poster for ‘DOCTOR STRANGE: IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/bHiMKb8kTL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due in theatres May 6, 2022.