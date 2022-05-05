Doctor Strange 2 writer gives Loki season 2 update

Writer Michael Waldron is currently celebrating the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theatres this weekend, but he’s also keeping one eye on Loki season two. Waldron is the creator of the Disney Plus TV series Loki, and head writer of the first season. He has now provided an update on a few changes behind-the-scenes for season two.

The fact that Loki even has a second season came as a surprise to everyone, as all of the Disney Plus Marvel shows were billed as limited series. Of the five live-action shows that have been released so far – WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight – Loki is the only one with a confirmed second season.

MCU fans are now speculating about how Loki feeds into, among other things, Doctor Strange 2, and how that movie might in turn influence the second season of Loki. Waldron told Digital Spy; “Well, I mean, look, everything leads into everything, right? We’ve hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead are brilliant.” Benson and Moorhead also directed some episodes of Moon Knight.

Waldron continued; “And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season two. So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston, who plays Loki] once said, there’s plenty more mischief to come.”

The MCU is now rife with different timelines, variants and multiverses, which is more than a little confusing. However, it’s somewhat reassuring that Waldron seems to be on top of it, otherwise too many cooks would be involved. “We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible. But there were times when I was like, ‘Oh, shit, I wish I hadn’t have defined that so clearly. I don’t know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse’,” he said.

“But, I was glad that I came in with institutional knowledge of the multiverse and was able to get the creative team of Doctor Strange on the same page as me on everything. Because like with Loki, that’s the most important thing when you’re dealing with this. You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing.”

