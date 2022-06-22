Doctor Strange 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus

If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then it is time to reach for those wallets and renew your streaming subscriptions because Disney Plus has got you covered.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now officially available to watch online, meaning that if you missed out on seeing it in the theatres or just fancy watching it again, now you can from the comfort of your own home. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange and is the 28th film in the Marvel timeline in general. In the action movie, the Multiverse was on full display, and without giving too much away in regards to the Doctor Strange 2 ending, if you want to keep up with the MCU, you need to watch this flick to do so.

Disney Plus’s description of the Marvel movie reads: “In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

Doctor Strange 2 is just among the recent string of Marvel movies to be added to the platform. UK Disney Plus subscribers recently gained access to nearly all the Spider-Man movies – with only Spider-Man 3, Far From Home, and No Way Home missing from the collection.

Currently, Doctor Strange 2 is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus and won’t be available to watch on other streaming services like Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video. A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99/$7.99 per month or £79.90/$79.99 a year.