Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch is saying nothing on Marvel’s Illuminati

Rumours have been circulating for some time about the Marvel version of the Illuminati cropping up in the movies, and MCU fans believe its existence has been confirmed by the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. But so far, Benedict Cumberbatch is keeping schtum. The sequel, directed by Sam Raimi, is set for release on May 6.

The trailer appears to confirm that Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) are in the Illuminati. Other rumoured members include Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), a version of Captain Marvel (who could be either Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau or Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau), and Anson Mount’s Black Bolt. Most fans seem to believe Sam Raimi’s muse Bruce Campbell will play Balder the Brave. More unlikely is that Reed Richards and Iron Man (played by different actors to those we’ve seen before) will also be popping up.

At the SAG Awards on February 27, Benedict Cumberbatch (nominated for his role as Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog), was inevitably asked about the rumours.

He was asked by Entertainment Tonight if Doctor Strange “is evil, or part of the Illuminati?” After pulling a series of faces, Cumberbatch said; “maybe, who knows?” He then looked into the camera and teased; “I doooo, I know.”

Cumberbatch said he was lucky to have escaped all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home questions because he was too busy filming Doctor Strange 2 reshoots. He does say; “Listen, I will tell you this. It’s a feast. It’s a Sam Raimi Special. It’s got everything it says in the title and a lot more besides.”

While we wait to find out more about just what on earth (or what in the multiverse) is going on in Doctor Strange 2, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.