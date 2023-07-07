Deadpool 3 set photos reveal Merc’ With A Mouth’s new costume

We finally got our first look at Deadpool 3‘s new look for the Merc’ With a Mouth, and it looks awesome. Wade Wilson was snapped on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie (we can officially say that now, right?) and Ryan Reynolds‘ new costume caught our eyes.

The multiverse element of the threequel has fans excited, despite the multiverse shtick getting a bit stale. That’s mainly because the Deadpool 3 release date will mark the meeting of two fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, Deadpool and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine from Fox’s X-Men movies.

While Deadpool 3 may not strictly be in Marvel’s Phase 5 new movies, we expect to see him pop up at some point, and he might be wearing this costume for those future appearances too. Take a look below.

The Daily Mirror published two photos of the set, where it looks like Reynolds is shooting a car crash scene of some kind. He’s fully in costume and by the side of a blue vehicle that looks like it has seen better days.

His getup looks a bit more of a vibrant red than in previous movies, but it’s pointless to speculate on whether it’ll actually be that saturated in the movie; these images are not official and films go through a color-grade in post-production that determines the way colors are expressed on screen in the final cut.

Deadpool 3 is said to be shooting in the UK so Reynolds can keep an eye on his highly publicized sports investments, which now include the French Formula 1 team Alpine and the soccer team Wrexham AFC.

That's all we've got so far, so there's a lot more to look forward to.