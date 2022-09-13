David Harbour explains why Thunderbolts is a “unique” Marvel movie

As Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour might be more used to playing the ‘good guy.’ But all of that is about to change after it was announced that he was part of the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie the Thunderbolts, where some of Marvel’s greatest anti-heroes band together under the watchful eye of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

In Thunderbolts, which is currently in the pre-production stage, Harbour is set to reprise his Black Widow role as the Red Guardian: Russia’s first-ever Super Soldier and the surrogate father of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova.

As well as reuniting with Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts, who is set to reprise her role as Yelena, other cast members for the superhero movie include Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is set to conclude Phase 5 of the MCU.

At present, the action movie is aiming for a July 2024 release, and in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harbour spilled the beans about what we can expect from Thunderbolts.

“There’s a lot of really exciting work happening on this movie,” he explained. “I also think it’s a unique MCU movie in the sense that you’ve got a bunch of misfits and outcasts and losers and people who don’t really live up to the super in superhero. And also all of us are such cool, interesting performers — I think audiences have some complicated feelings about a lot of us — and I think that’s a terrific thing going in.”

