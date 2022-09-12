Daredevil season 4 is a “whole new thing”, says Charlie Cox

We don’t have many details about Daredevil season 4 right now, beyond the exciting news that it’s happening. Star Charlie Cox has commented on the return of the Marvel series, and though he doesn’t know much, he believes it’ll live up to the subtitle ‘Born Again’.

“I don’t know anything. I haven’t seen a script,” Cox tells Extra TV. “My feeling is, based on the title Born Again, I think that the sense is it is a new beginning, it is going to be different, it is going to be totally different. It is going to be new stories and new ideas.”

He goes on to explain his gut belief that Daredevil: Born Again will feel more like a first season than a fourth season, even if it continues the original Netflix series. “Like Kevin [Feige] said, it’s a season 1, not a season 4,” Cox muses, “it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.”

This might disappoint some fans. The drama series Daredevil was a hit among MCU devotees largely due to how different it felt compared to all the Marvel movies.

There was more violence, it was grittier and darker, and all the MCU characters felt more genuine. Across three seasons Daredevil remains one of the better Marvel adaptations, and the idea the Disney Plus version mightn’t capture the same tone or energy could put some people off.

Then again, maybe Daredevil: Born Again will find a new way to deviate from the Marvel Studios norm. Vincent D’Onofrio, who made his return to the franchise as Wilson Fist in Hawkeye, is also returning for Born Again. Cox came back as part of Spider-Man movie No Way Home, before making another appearance in She-Hulk.

We don't know what Daredevil: Born Again will look like, but with Cox and D'Onofrio back, we're choosing to stay optimistic.