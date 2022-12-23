Daredevil star shoots down possibility of Deadpool 3 cameo

Charlie Cox, the star of the Marvel series Daredevil, has dispelled rumours that he is set to be involved in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Cox’s return to the MCU movie universe began with the Spider-Man movie No Way Home. It saw Cox’s Matt Murdock, who is a lawyer by day, give Peter Parker some very timely legal advice.

Then, Cox popped up once again in She-Hulk, where his MCU character initially had a confrontation with Jen Walters before the pair of superhero lawyers began dating. His next outing is set to be in Daredevil season 4, which is dubbed ‘Born Again’ and will be a continuation of his time on the early (and well regarded) Marvel series.

However, there was a lot of speculation that Cox’s Daredevil would have some kind of role to play in Deadpool 3, which will be Ryan Reynolds’ next outing as the fourth-wall breaking comic book character. Details about Cox’s reported role in the comedy movie were sparse, but now we have some definitive information.

Speaking to TechRadar, Charlie Cox was asked directly about the rumours, and he had an equally direct response: no. The actor said “I can tell you now, I’m definitely not in Deadpool 3.”

Given that Cox’s take on Daredevil is often praised as one of the most comic-accurate representations of a superhero, it’s no surprise that he’s a firm fan favourite. So, the news that Cox says he won’t be in the next Deadpool superhero movie will come as mild disappointment to some fans, who would have enjoyed seeing him team up in some way with the katana wielding assassin.

However, there is a big caveat. After Andrew Garfield’s protracted denial that he would be in No Way Home, any time an MCU actor denies their in a project it is always taken with a heavy pinch of salt, and some knowing-raised eyebrows. After all, would the actor deny his involvement even if he was actually in Deadpool 3? No one knows for certain, which means that for now speculation will likely refuse to die.

