Captain America: Civil War three way fight still makes Sebastian Stan proud

Sebastian Stan is currently promoting two very different projects – action movie The 355 and the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, based on a true story, in which he plays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. Stan has been speaking to Collider about filming action scenes and still being proud of the three-way fight in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

It seems strange now, given how all of the Avengers banded together in both Infinity War and Endgame, but back in 2016, Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) were at war with one another.

One of the issues was their differing stances on the Sokovia Accords, but things really went into overdrive when Tony discovers that Bucky, The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), um, killed his parents (while under Hydra control).

Steve would protect his best buddy Bucky at all costs, leading to a spectacular fight between the Iron suit, Cap’s shield and Bucky’s super-soldier arm.

In the interview, Stan says; “if you ask the stunt department (on any action movie), they always tell you one thing, and that’s if you can fight in a wide, then you really know what you’re doing, because the closeup is… you don’t really see a lot of stuff.”

He continues; “I’ll tell you, I’m always going to be proud of that three-way fight in Captain America: Civil War with Chris Evans and Iron Man. Because we knew that was one shot and I was like, “We’re going to be in the wide so they’re going to see everything.” You really have to get it. You can’t cheat it.”

