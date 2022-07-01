Christian Bale had a scene with Jeff Goldblum in Thor 4 that was cut

Christian Bale might have enjoyed mingling with several members of MCU royalty during the filming of Thor 4 — including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Natalie Portman — but the Batman actor, who makes his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in the fantasy movie, revealed that he also filmed some scenes with characters who ultimately didn’t make the movie’s final cut.

In an interview with Prensaescenario, he shared that Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum were meant to reprise their respective Marvel characters for the big screen; but unfortunately, their scenes ended up being cut. “I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that’s not in the final film, but he’s fantastic,” he said. “I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he’s not in the final film either. As you see, a lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful brilliant stuff.”

Dinklage’s character is Eitri, King of the Dwarves, who helped Thor craft his infamous weapon, the Stormbreaker in Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Goldblum stole the show in the previous Thor movie Ragnarok as the Grandmaster. In the adventure movie, he tried to get Thor and Hulk to fight each other in his arena in Sakaar.

Perhaps, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Thor: Love and Thunder will return to theatres somewhere down the line with these deleted scenes included. Otherwise, we can probably expect to see them in the Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital release of the film.

The synopsis for Love and Thunder, which is released in theatres on July 7 in the UK and July 8 in the US is as follows, “Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.”

“To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance.”