The career of Chris Pratt has greatly benefitted from the fact that he’s a member of the four most famous Hollywood Chrises – alongside Evans, Hemsworth, and Pine. But when you’re on a Marvel set with one or more of the other Chrises, things must get confusing and there is a need to default to surnames only. Because of this, Pratt says that no one ever calls him Chris.

Pratt is currently promoting no less than three projects. There’s Jurassic World: Dominion (which of course was originally supposed to come out at least a year ago), an Amazon Prime television series called The Terminal List, and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder – in which Pratt’s Star-Lord appears to play a fairly prominent role.

The star of Love and Thunder is of course Chris Hemsworth, so to avoid confusion, pseudonyms must be used; “Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.’ But no one calls me Chris. I went golfing with my friend Chad the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'” [via EW]

While Chris Pine has mostly remained a lone pioneer, separate from the Marvel Chrises, he has still crossed paths with them here and there. May we remind you that Chris Hemsworth actually played Pine’s father in Star Trek (2009). Avengers: Endgame is when things would have got really confusing, as that movie featured the first convergence of all three Marvel Chrises.

In the immortal words of the Tings Tings, don’t call Chris Pratt Chris because “that’s not my name.” It’s going to be fun seeing Thor’s continued bromance with Star-Lord in the upcoming fourth installment in the Norse god franchise, hopefully not at the expense of Korg of course.

While we wait for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in July, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.