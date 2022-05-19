Chris Hemsworth is “like Thor in real life”, says Chris Pratt

After playing the Norse god of thunder in the MCU for over a decade now, it should come as no surprise that Chris Hemsworth is just like Thor in real life. According to his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Pratt, Hemsworth perfectly embodies the Asgardian hero, even when he’s not in character.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Pratt was full of praise for his fellow superhero star, which again should come as no surprise, given the intense bromance that has been brewing between the two characters since they first met in the MCU movie Infinity War. By the looks of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, that love story is set to blossom even more.

Whenever we have seen Hemsworth in other movies, or in interviews during press tours, he always seems like a really down-to-earth and fun person, so it’s nice to hear this perception is on the money. Pratt, star of the Jurassic World series of adventure movies, has also been a part of the MCU timeline for close to a decade now, and had plenty to say about working with Hemsworth.

“I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth,” Pratt revealed. “He is like Thor in real life. He’s the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard,” the actor added.

“It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Love and Thunder]. I’m so grateful that they brought us along,” Pratt continued. “It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique,” he concluded.

You’ll be able to see Chris Pratt alongside his best buddy Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 4. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World 3 release date is just around the corner, too.