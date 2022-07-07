Chris Evans is “proud” Anthony Mackie is now the MCU’s Captain America

On your left! Chris Evans is happy to be passing the mantle that is the Captain America shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson AKA Falcon. The Marvel Disney Plus TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam struggling with the weight of responsibility that the shield brings, aided by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Since Cap sailed off into the sunset with Peggy Olsen (Hayley Atwell) at the end of Endgame, Evans has taken on several different roles. There’s been the excellent jumper sporting Ransom in Knives Out, the titular role in Buzz Lightyear, and cameos in Free Guy and Don’t Look Up. He has many upcoming projects, including The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Ghosted with Ana de Armas, Red One with Dwayne Johnson, Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson, and Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt.

Speaking to Insider about Mackie, Evans said; “[There’s] no one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice. … I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear[s] shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I have.”

Speaking about being in a post-MCU world, Evans said; “there’s parts of it that are nice and parts of it that I really, really miss because it was a role that meant a lot to me. I love those people. It’ll be the best 10 years of my professional life, without any question, forever.”

It’s not yet known when Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie, will be released but it will presumably be part of Marvel’s Phase 5. Thor: Love and Thunder is out on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022.