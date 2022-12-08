Charlize Theron used to think that Marvel was for f-ing nerds

Charlize Theron has become one of the biggest action movie stars in Hollywood, with Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and being a part of the Fast and Furious franchise. She also popped up in a surprise cameo in Doctor Strange 2 earlier this year, and will potentially be a part of the MCU going forwards. But she admits that she used to think that Marvel movies were for “fucking nerds.”

In a new, expletive-filled interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron speaks at length about on-set injuries, being a producer, working hard, and challenging herself to do unexpected things such as working in comedy with Seth McFarlane, Seth Rogen, and on Arrested Development.

Speaking of her Marvel character Clea, Theron says; “If I can find the anchor, then I’m never going to be a snob about, like, ‘Oh, does this make me less of a powerful actor?’ I was ignorant, I didn’t know those [Marvel] movies well enough until a family who I consider, like, my adopted family had me watch them. They’re crazy Marvel fans, and I always used to make fun of them. Like, ‘Oh my God, you guys are such fucking nerds.'”

Theron continues; “Then one spring break we rented a house and our kids were in a camp and they were like, ‘You need to fucking sit down and watch.’ So, we watched all the movies, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re so fucking good.’ And the kids got in on it, too, and it was such an enjoyable ride.”

“And there’s a mythology around it and it’s been thought out over decades with Clea, and I’m challenged by that. Like, how do you reinvent that? So, I’m excited, but I honestly don’t know what the fuck it’s going to be.”

