Bad news Bridgerton fans, Regé-Jean Page is not in Secret Invasion

Since catapulting to fame thanks to his role as the suave Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has been hugely in-demand. So much so, that he controversially could not return for the second season of the Regency romance series. His name has been attached to several projects, not all of which have come to fruition – as is the nature of the business. The latest news is that he was apparently mistakenly added to the cast list of upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion will take up the plot-line of Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrulls (led by Ben Mendelsohn) which was first introduced on-screen in 2019’s Captain Marvel. Reported cast-members returning from the MCU include Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Don Cheadle’s Rhodey.

Joining the MCU for the series will be Olivia Colman, who appears to have an M-like role, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, and One Night in Miami’s Kingsley Ben-Adir. On July 23, Marvel Studios tweeted; “Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman. A previous cast list incorrectly also included Regé-Jean Page.”

Now that Kevin Feige has confirmed that there will be two Avengers movies as part of Phase 6, Secret Invasion could play a part in establishing the new Avengers. Fury’s role in the forthcoming Avengers is currently unknown.

If you’re wondering where you will be able to find Regé-Jean Page, he currently stars in action movie The Gray Man which has just arrived on Netflix. He will also be seen as The Paladin in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in March 2023. He has also been cast in a reboot of The Saint.

