Blade MCU movie to start filming in July

The MCU’s upcoming reboot of the ‘90s movie Blade may be heading to our big screens sooner rather than later. The vampire movie, starring acclaimed actor Mahershala Ali as the titular daywalker, has received a juicy rumour regarding its production date, with filming apparently scheduled to commence in July, 2022.

A new addition to Production List has revealed that the studio is looking to start filming the Marvel movie on July 4, 2022. The entry on the website also details that shooting will take place in two primary locations: Atlanta, Georgia and New Orleans, Louisiana. If this information proves to be true, the Blade movie will likely be ready in 2023.

Currently, there is no set release date for the upcoming monster movie, so this is purely speculation. Previously the reboot that will see Ali take over Wesley’s Snipes iconic role as the half-vampire hunter was rumoured to have a release date of October 7, 2021. However, considering the post-production phase, this initial date probably won’t be met in time.

Disney currently has a slot on its slate on November 13, 2023, for an untitled Marvel Studios project. Considering Blade is set to begin filming in mid-2022, and other Marvel projects such as Deadpool 3 and the Fantastic Four film are still finalising directors and scripts, it seems that Ali’s Blade debut would be the most likely candidate for this spot. Marvel and Disney are yet to confirm these rumours.

Still, release date or not, knowing that production is about to reach a major milestone is promising news to every vampire fan of the MCU. Fans first heard Ali’s voice as Blade in Eternals post-credit scenes, and since then, have been dying to know more about the upcoming flick.

The July date, if accurate, sparks hope that we will see the leather trench coat wearing hero revived for a new generation soon. We will keep you posted as more updates roll in.