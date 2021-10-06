Black Widow is streaming for free on Disney Plus now

Black Widow is finally streaming on Disney Plus. A sequel to Captain America: Civil War and a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson reprise the role of Natasha Romanoff, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superheroic spy.

Part spy movie, part thriller movie Black Widow, sees Natasha reunite with her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in an effort to bring down the Red Room, the organisation that trains the Black Widows. Along the way, she’s forced to reconcile with her past and her adopted parents, the super-soldier Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour) and former Black Widow Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

Black Widow had its release date change three times thanks to the 2020 global pandemic. The action movie eventually got a wide theatrical release in 2021 and a simultaneous release on Disney Plus through Premier Access. The film broke several pandemic box office records and earned an impressive $379 million worldwide. While this may seem modest by the standards of the MCU, it’s important to remember that this still makes Black Widow the sixth highest-grossing movie of the year.

Disney’s decision to release the movie in theatres and streaming simultaneously became a minor headache for the House of Mouse when Johansson decided to sue them over it.

Johansson claims she was promised that Black Widow would be a “theatrical release” and would only move to Disney Plus after a window of time had passed. Disney has responded to the lawsuit, saying it had “fully complied” with her contract and that her case had “no merit whatsoever”.

Both Disney and Johansson have since made peace although details of the deal have not been disclosed. “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Alan Bergman, content chairman for Disney Studios, said in a statement.

Johansson is expected to appear in Disney’s upcoming Tower of Terror movie. If you can’t wait for that though check her out in Black Widow on the streaming service, Disney Plus.