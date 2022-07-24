Black Panther 2 trailer premieres at San Diego Comic-Con

The Black Panther 2 trailer has premiered at San Diego Comic-Con. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will explore the different subcultures and tribes that make up the advanced nature of Wakanda.

Speaking at the Marvel panel in Hall H on July 24, Coogler outlined the basic idea for the film and spoke about the film’s late star Chadwick Boseman. “We put out love for Chad in this movie. It’s a rollercoaster of a movie. We go to new places in Wakanda and the MCU.”

We also got confirmation that Namor the Submariner, played by Tenoch Huerta, would be the action movie’s main villain. “It’s an honour,” Huerta told San Diego Comic-Con Atendees. “I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. A lot of kids in their hood are dreaming to be here, and they can make it!” Namor has a long history with Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda in the comic book source material, so it’ll be fascinating to see how they bring him into the MCU proper.

Check out the Black Panther 2 trailer below.

The core cast of Black Panther – including Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett – are all set to return for Wakanda Forever.

Plans for Black Panther 2 began soon after the release of the first film. The untimely death of Boseman in 2020 and the subsequent decision by those working on the film not to recast T’Challa meant that production had to be delayed while Coogler reworked the script.

Shooting eventually began in June 2021, with the cast paying tribute to Boseman on the first day of filming. Unfortunately, Wright injured herself during a stunt, and filming had to be further delayed until she recovered.

Black Panther 2 is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and hits cinemas on November 11, 2022. If you need to know more about the future of the MCU, check out our guide to The Marvels release date.