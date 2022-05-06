Martin Freeman says Black Panther 2 was odd without Chadwick Boseman

Martin Freeman, who plays Everett Ross in the MCU‘s Black Panther franchise, has revealed that filming the upcoming sequel was an “odd” experience without Chadwick Boseman. Despite Boseman tragically passing away in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever went into production. Although Freeman praised director Ryan Coogler’s efforts, the star did elaborate on the void left by his late co-star.

“It was strange, that side of it,” Freeman told Collider when asked what it was like shooting the sequel to the hit Marvel movie Black Panther without the King of Wakanda. “On the one hand, you’re making the film that you’re there to make, and there are scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavour to make the film. But there’s also no question that, at the heart of it, there’s quite a gap now, and you felt it.”

“I like playing Everett Ross. He’s a very fun character to play. He’s nicely simpatico for the story. He’s a good guy,” the actor continued. “But it was odd. Of course, it was odd with Chadwick [Boseman] not being there.”

“There’s no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, things don’t just end. It’s not like, ‘Well, that’s happened, so we just all have to go off and never do it again.’ But it was odd.”

Despite the actor saying that shooting Black Panther without the late Boseman was “odd”, Freeman clarified that there are still plenty more stories in this franchise left to explore. “When he [Boseman] passed, I thought, ‘Okay, well, maybe there just won’t be another one.’ “Freeman said. “But there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters. I think, and I hope that we’ve made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot.”

Marvel has vowed not to recast Boseman or use his likeness in CGI, so it is understandable why there was such a vivid void on Black Panther Wakanda Forever’s set. The upcoming action movie may not feature the king of the fictional African country himself but is said to explore the Kingdom’s relationship with the underwater city of Atlantis instead.

Fans can look forward to seeing Freeman back on the big screen later this year, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theatres on November 11.