How does T’Challa die in Black Panther 2? When the news broke in 2020 that Chadwick Boseman had passed away, the world was in shock. Boseman was an actor who, despite his already impressive resume, felt like he was on the cusp of greatness, and his loss was a great blow to the art of filmmaking.

In tribute to Boseman, Marvel Studios announced that they would not be recasting the role of T’Challa in his next Marvel movie and that, instead, the mantle of the Black Panther would pass to another person. It was the right choice, but it presented its own difficulties: who would be the next Black Panther, and how would they retire the character of T’Challa?

Wisely Ryan Coogler, the director and screenwriter, decided to use the grief the Black Panther cast felt over Boseman’s passing in the film and made the difficult decision to kill off the prince of Wakanda. Here’s how T’Challa dies in Black Panther 2.

How does T’Challa die in Black Panther 2?

T’Challa passes away from an unidentified illness early in the film. Out of respect for Boseman, we do not see the moment he dies. Instead, we see Ramonda arrive to tell Shuri, who’s desperately working on a cure for her brother’s illness, about his death.

