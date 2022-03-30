Black Panther 2 director working on Ironheart TV series

Although it was announced some time ago, updates on the MCU’s Ironheart Disney Plus series have been thin on the ground. It is known that Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams (AKA Ironheart) will be making her debut in Black Panther 2 ahead of the show, which is likely to be released in 2023. And, Anthony Ramos, who plays the show’s main villain, has let it slip that there is another connection to Black Panther 2.

Speaking to Extra, Ramos said; “It’s incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad… you know, Dominique Thorne… and I just feel blessed and grateful.” Hodge is the show’s head writer, and it is currently unknown if Coogler is involved as a director, producer or both. Coogler is currently busy getting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ready for its November 2022 release date.

In a similar vein to Ms. Marvel emulating her hero Captain Marvel, teenage genius Riri Williams develops her own Iron Man style suit after experiencing tragedy. In the comics storyline, there is a second Civil War and she assists Iron Man against Captain Marvel. Tony Stark falls into a coma and she decides to continue his legacy.

Obviously Tony Stark is now dead in the MCU, but a rivalry between Ironheart and The Marvels (including Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel) could be on the cards in the future for the character. All we really know about Ironheart at the moment is the casting – as well as Thorne, there’s Lyric Ross joining as Riri’s best friend and Anthony Ramos aboard as the mystery villain.

Anthony Ramos is known for working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton and In the Heights, as well as roles in A Star is Born and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He also voices Piranha in new animated comedy The Bad Guys.

Black Panther 2 has had a troubled production, starting with the tragic passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who is said to now have a more central role, suffered an on-set injury which set the production back by several months. Obviously the pandemic has also caused further delays.

