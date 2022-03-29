The Bad Guys (2022) – can I stream Sam Rockwell’s new movie?

Where can I watch The Bad Guys (2022)? Sam Rockwell’s new animated movie The Bad Guys hits theatres this week, and we couldn’t be more excited. The film tells the story of Mr Wolf (Rockwell), a suave but morally bankrupt thief who enjoys nothing more than committing heists and getting in trouble.

With the help of his bad guy crew – Mr Snake (Marc Maron), Mr Shark (Craig Robinson), Webs (Awkwafina), and Mr Piranha (Anthony Ramos) – Wolf plans the most ambitious job of his criminal career. Unsurprisingly things don’t go to plan. Caught and with nowhere to turn, the Bad Guys are forced by governor Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz) to undergo rehabilitation with Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade); but is everything as it seems?

Borrowing the beloved tropes and cliches of every heist movie you’ve ever seen – most notably the Ocean’s Trilogy and a bit of Tarantino – The Bad Guys is a lively and funny thriller movie that kids big and small will love. The question is, though, how can you watch it?

Where can I watch The Bad Guys (2022)?

If you want to see Wolf and his crew of ne’er-do-wels adventures, you’ll have to get on your best heist outfit and head to the cinema.

The Bad Guys debuts in theatres here in the UK on April 1 (no, this isn’t a joke) before opening across the pond in the US later in the month on April 22.

Can I stream the Bad Guys (2022)?

We’ve some bad news if you prefer to enjoy movies in the comfort of your own home. The Bad Guys is a theatrically exclusive movie and, as such, won’t be available on streaming for some time yet.

There is some good news, though. In America, at least, we know that The Bad Guys will come to Universal’s streaming service Peacock 45 days after its theatrical release. After four months, the film is then slated to move to Netflix.

Peacock currently operates through Sky and NOW in the UK, so it’s likely the heist movie will be available on those platforms around the same time it hits streaming in the US.

