Avengers group chat roasted Chris Evans for being sexiest man alive

When Chris Evans was awarded People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive‘ in 2022, he predicted that it would be “ripe for harassment” among his friends. “Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he told the outlet.

As it turns out, the former Marvel movie actor wasn’t wrong, as his superhero movie co-star Chris Hemsworth revealed that Evans’ winning cover shoot was brutally torn apart in the OG Avengers group chat. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hemsworth revealed that the group chat consisted of him and several other stars from the original 2012 Avengers movie like Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson.

The six of them starred in several movies together including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War. According to Hemsworth, Renner often keeps the group chat “filthy,” and discussion over Evans winning ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ was no exception.

“It very quickly was like, ‘What are you doing with your hands back there?'” Hemsworth recalled. “Downey said he’s being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won’t repeat.”

Evans isn’t the first member of the group chat to win the coveted People Magazine mantle, as the Thor cast member himself was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ back in 2014. In turn, Hemsworth said on the chat show that Evans winning the title was a “passing of the torch.”

"He's indeed a sexy man," he noted. "So well done, you know? Thank your parents!"