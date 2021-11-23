Jeremy Renner says the original six Avengers still have their group chat

Jeremy Renner has said that the original six Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a group chat and remain friends, despite half of them being killed off or retired.

In case you need a reminder, the current status of the five original Avengers who aren’t Hawkeye (Renner) is; Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) – deceased, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) – deceased, Captain America (Chris Evans) – a retired senior, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) – will next appear in She-Hulk and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – will next appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

As Renner explained to the Phase Zero podcast, “just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so we have a group chat and it’s all of us, some that are still alive and dead on screen.”

He continued; “Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really speak too much about our job, and that’s what’s also great about being, you know, Avenger Friends. We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house building. We speak about just our life stuff… Our friendship is very, very special.”

Renner made the comments while promoting Hawkeye, which starts tomorrow on Disney Plus;

Hawkeye is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and sees Renner’s Clint Barton reluctantly don his bow-and-arrow once more – this time to help new protegee, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Today, the Hawkeye embargo has lifted and the reviews are out, with mostly positive reactions to “the drama being rooted in human conflict and personal stakes” but with some “uneven pacing.”

Renner has also been quoted as saying that he wants to play Hawkeye “until the damn costume doesn’t fit.” So it doesn’t look like Hawkeye will be going the same way as some of the other member’s of the Avengers group chat.