What is the Ant-Man: Quantumania trailer song? The first trailer for the new Marvel movie, Ant-Man 3 — aka Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania — dropped on October 24, 2022, and we finally got out first look at Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne’s next big (or little) adventure.

It seems like Scott, Hope, Cassie, and the rest of the Ant-Family (totally what they call themselves) are returning to the micro-sized dimension known as the Quantum Realm, where they rescued Janet van Dyne from at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

While most people were distracted by the new Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror, a few fans were more interested in the trailer’s music, and they’ve been wondering, ‘What is the Ant-Man: Quantumania trailer song?‘ Don’t worry; we’re old enough to know the answer.

What is the Ant-Man Quantumania trailer song?

The Ant-Man Quantumania song is Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by the iconic Elton John. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, written by Bernie Taupin, is about the urge to return to one’s roots and leave behind a metaphorical Oz.

If these lyrics have any bearing on Quantumania (and there’s no promise that they do), it’s possible the Ant-Family wish they could return to a simpler time before they were world-saving Avengers and size-changing superheroes. That or the Quantum realm is Oz, in this particular metaphor, and Scott and the gang need to escape back to ‘our world’.

So if Scott’s Dorothy in this, does that make Kang the Wizard or the Wicked Witch? I guess we’ll have to watch to find out which MCU character is who. If you want to know more about the future of the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5, or we have articles on The Marvels, Thunderbolts, and even Avengers 5.