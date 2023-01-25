Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet teases MCU return

Actress Chloe Bennet has been responding to an internet troll on Twitter, and it sounds as though she’s hinting that she will be back in the MCU before long. Bennet played Daisy AKA Skye AKA Quake (she went through a lot) on long-running Marvel series Agents of SHIELD until it was cancelled in 2020.

Twitter user Murphy’s Multiverse was asked about Bennet’s character Quake being introduced in the MCU, and whether she’d start off as mutant and still be played by Bennet. Murphy then insulted Bennet’s acting, and Bennet responded; “Hey man, you seem like a…mean loser? Also, I have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well.”

This has led many people to speculate that Bennet’s Quake will be seen soon – potentially in one of the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus, such as Secret Invasion (although Bennet has previously denied this). Quake got her powers from the Terrigen Mist, which is also how Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) gets hers. Quake becomes the leader of the Secret Warriors which recruited Inhumans to fight HYDRA. Ghost Rider was also in Agents of SHIELD – a character that fans are keen to see in the wider MCU.

Agents of SHIELD began in 2013, and like the other Netflix Marvel shows, existed outside of the main MCU. Now, Netflix Marvel characters Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) have firmly joined the MCU. Other characters such as Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) may potentially join in the future.

A few characters from the main MCU popped up in Agents of SHIELD, with the main one being Clark Gregg’s Agent Colson. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) all had cameos or supporting roles too. All of the Netflix shows including Agents of SHIELD are all now available on Disney Plus. Nick Fury and Maria Hill will be main characters in Secret Invasion, and this seems the most likely place for Bennet to show up.

